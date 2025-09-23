“End killing in Gaza now, Trump Urges World Leaders at UN’

NEW YORK – US President Donald Trump urged an immediate halt to the conflict in Gaza, highlighting the need for a ceasefire after more than 65,000 Palestinians have died.

POTUS called for an immediate stop to the deadly conflict in Gaza, where more than 65,000 Palestinians have killed since October 2023. He urged the urgent return of hostages both the living and 38 deceased accusing Hamas of rejecting peace offers, a claim the group fiercely denies.

Trump also called out Western nations for recognizing Palestinian state, calling it a “reward” for Hamas. Turning the spotlight on Iran, he boasted of a June US strike that he claimed obliterated the country’s nuclear program—though official reports suggest it only caused a temporary setback..

He didn’t hold back in criticizing the UN, claiming his personal efforts to broker peace in seven global conflicts outshine the organization’s work. Citing a broken elevator and faulty teleprompter at UN headquarters, he said the world body “fails to live up to its potential” and rarely takes meaningful action beyond issuing empty letters.

Trump’s speech combined bold claims, dramatic accusations, and a scathing critique of international institutions, leaving world leaders watching in stunned silence.

