KP presents budget of Rs923 bln for next FY 2020-21 today
Web Desk
12:28 PM | 19 Jun, 2020
PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) budget of Rs 923 billion for next fiscal year 2020-21 will be presented in the provincial assembly today (Friday).

According to notification, the KP Assembly has been summoned to meet today at 03:00 pm.

The provincial authorities have said that no new tax will be imposed this whereas Rs317 billion has been reserved for development projects, Rs30 billion for education and Rs24 billion for health. 

Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra will present the budget.

