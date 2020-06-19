Govt to announce special SOPs for Eid-ul-Azha, says Dr Yasmin

ISLAMABAD - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Friday that government would soon introduce special Standard operating procedure (SOPs) for Eid–ul-Azha to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in the country.

While talking to a private news channel, the minister said that in the next week she would share the SOPs for Eid celebration with the masses to keep them safe amid corona pandemic.

''Lockdown will further create problems for the masses as daily wagers and poor segment would starve from this, government will restrict the free movement and gathering of people in hot spot areas,'' she said.

Dr Yasmin said that around 50% confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Punjab were in Lahore only, people should follow SOPs and adopt social distancing to contain further spread of coronavirus.

Replying to a question she said test of this contagion was not cheap or free of cost but very expensive and the government bore all expenses from testing to treatment.