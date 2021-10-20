Shaukat Tarin returns to US as IMF talks headed in ‘right direction’
Web Desk
11:53 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
Shaukat Tarin returns to US as IMF talks headed in ‘right direction’
Share

ISLAMABAD – Recently appointed Prime Minister’s aide on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has returned to US capital to join ongoing discussions with the global lender.

Spokesperson to the Finance Minister shared a tweet on Tuesday saying the adviser has returned to Washington DC. He also rejected media reports related to inconclusive talks.

Meanwhile, IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department Director Jihad Azour said the talks between the International Monetary Fund and Pakistan on the Sixth Review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) have progressed to a ‘very good step’.

Speaking with a leading daily, he said “The IMF mission to Pakistan and the authorities [Government of Pakistan] are currently in the process of the discussion around the Sixth Review of the [EFF] program”.

“The discussions are progressing around the various pillars of the program and the measures that the government of Pakistan is currently contemplating”, it further added.

Pakistan and IMF fail to strike deal once again ... 09:51 AM | 17 Oct, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have failed to strike a staff-level agreement in ...

Earlier, it was reported that the talks between the two sides failed due to differences in the macroeconomic framework.

Pakistan and the crisis lender held their latest talks in US capital from October 4 to 15 for the release of a $1bn tranche from a $6bn extended loan facility approved in 2019.

Pakistan set to receive $2.77 billion from IMF 08:51 PM | 12 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is due to receive $2.77 billion from the International Monetary Fund this month, the ...

More From This Category
Biden announces Donald Blome as ambassador to ...
10:02 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid death toll ...
09:06 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
US train riders ‘held up phones as woman was ...
01:45 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
Here’s how Pakistan Navy detected and blocked ...
01:20 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
Drone flies lungs between two hospitals for ...
12:55 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
Afghan Taliban start building their own air force
12:35 AM | 20 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Daler Mehndi wishes Eid Milad-un-Nabi to Muslim fans
06:33 PM | 19 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr