Descon and KBR win a strategic contract from the world's largest GTL plant

LAHORE – Descon Engineering (Qatar operations) has won five year+ contract from Pearl Qatar Shell Gas to Liquid (QSGTL) to maintain the plants’ mechanical operations in collaboration with Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR). A signing ceremony was convened by Shell management in Doha to announce the award.

Under the terms of the contract, Descon and KBR will provide overall mechanical maintenance services permanently both for onshore & offshore facilities with the help of dedicated year-round resources and a project management team.

Descon and KBR collaboration won the award from Pearl GTL - Shell Qatar. Descon and KBR’s new contract to Shell Qatar's uniquely integrated development program is a testament to the partnership the two companies have had in the past and will continue going forward.

Executive Vice President of GTL and Country Chair, Mr. Richard Tallant said: “We look forward to working with Descon and KBR to deliver the highest standards of safety during all turnaround work at our Pearl GTL plant in the years ahead. This is an important element for Shell’s long-term commitment to the country and a key value driver for us”

"By extending our services to Shell Qatar we are proud to announce a remarkable and unique partnership with KBR and expansion to our existing business lines; with the new contract we hope to see further growth and success, allowing us to better serve our clients across GCC region and beyond”, said CEO Descon Engineering Ltd. Taimur Saeed.

Qatar Shell Gas to Liquid project is jointly owned by Qatar Petroleum and Royal Dutch Shell. It is the world’s largest and most complex plant of its kind; includes transporting and processing the gas to extract natural gas liquids and ethane, and the conversion of the remaining gas into liquid hydrocarbon products through the construction of a new fully integrated GTL complex.

Asset performance and reliability have remained Descon Engineering’s highest priority and the contract will mark the beginning of new opportunities for the company.