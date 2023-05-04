Pakistan’s first lunar eclipse of 2023 takes place on May 5

ISLAMABAD – The first lunar eclipse of 2023 will be taking place between May 5 and 6, and the rate phenomenon will be visible in Asian countries, and southern and eastern Europe.

Met Office revealed that the lunar eclipse will begin at 8:14 pm, and will be at its peak at 10:22 pm, and the astronomical event will end after midnight as its duration will be around four hours and 18 minutes.

During the penumbral lunar eclipse, the moon will become darker due to Earth's shadow covering it; the shadow will however affect nearly 60 percent of the moon.

In penumbral lunar eclipse, the moon is covered by the outermost shadow of Earth and is usually difficult to observe. It will be also visible in Asian nations including Pakistan, South, East Europe, Australia, Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Ocean.

Earlier this year, Pakistan Meteorological Department revealed that there will be four eclipses – two lunar and two solar – during the year 2023.

This is the second lunar eclipse while the annular eclipse of sun will occur on October 14 and 15, and it will not be visible in Pakistan. The eclipse will be visible in parts of the Yucatán peninsula in southwestern Mexico and several Central American countries, including Belize, Honduras, and Panama.

The partial eclipse of moon will take place on October 28 and 29, 2023. It will be visible from Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, North/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic and Antarctica.