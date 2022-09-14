Babar Azam’s cover drive now helping Pakistani students learn Physics

LAHORE – The flawless cover drives of Pakistani skipper Babar Azam have found a place in textbooks!

Many of Babar Azam’s shots are no less than a treat to watch as he plays cover drives like he was born into it. With all the acclamation, the cover drive of one of the top batters is now being taught to 9th graders to learn Physics in Pakistan.

Lately, a picture of a textbook has gone viral and is being shared by users as the federal board added a numerical regarding Babar’s shot.

"Babar Azam has hit a cover drive by given kinetic energy of 150 J to the ball by his bat. At what speed will the ball go the boundary if the mass of the ball is 120g? How much kinetic energy footballer must impart to a football of mass 450g to make it move at this speed?" the numerical statement reads.

With this addition that's surely to be remembered, people are commending Babar Azam for his master stroke that has become his signature shot.

Netizens also came up with creative ideas, calling on education boards to add Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram for their exceptional skills.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s biography added to ... 06:14 PM | 12 Aug, 2022 KARACHI – The biography of former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been added to the fourth standard Urdu ...

Earlier, former Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed's biography was added to the school curriculum Urdu book for the fourth graders.