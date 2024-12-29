Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan’s top leaders stand with South Korea in wake of Tragic Plane Crash

ISLAMABAD – President and Prime Minister of Pakistan have joined global condolences for South Korea Plane Crash, that killed over 120 and is said to be one of deadliest in country’s history.

President Asif Ali Zardari, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif both expressed profound sorrow over the tragic plane crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea, which claimed the lives of 120 people.

In a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat on Sunday, President Zardari extended his deepest sympathies to the government and people of South Korea, offering condolences to the families of the victims. He expressed solidarity with those affected by the tragedy, emphasizing that the loss of such precious lives is deeply painful.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his profound grief over the devastating incident. In his statement, the premier offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people and government of South Korea. “I am deeply saddened to hear about the devastating plane crash at Muan Airport. The loss of precious lives in such a tragic accident is heart-wrenching. My sympathy and prayers are with the affected families and the Korean government during this difficult time,” PM stated.

Both leaders expressed solidarity with South Korea and assured that Pakistan stands with the country and its people during this difficult period. The government of Pakistan has pledged its support and is in communication with South Korean authorities to offer assistance during the investigation and recovery efforts.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

