Jeju Air Plane Crash in South Korea kills 62; dozens injured (VIDEO)

SEOUL – A passenger plane of Jeju Air crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea, leaving 62 dead and many injured.

Reports in international media said 181 passengers and crew members were on board on flight 7C2216, which was returning from Bangkok, Thailand, when it crashed while attempting to land at airport.

The plane Boeing 737-800 apparently skidded off runway while a bird strike is suspected to have caused a landing gear malfunction, but this has not been confirmed, per reports.

Amid the emergency, all flights at Muan airport have been canceled, and South Korea’s acting President has ordered full rescue operations.

The incident sent shockwaves as this was the first fatal crash in history of low cost airline. This incident marks devastating day for South Korea, a country known for strong track record of aviation safety.