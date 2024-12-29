Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed blessed with first child, and its a Baby girl

Pakistani star couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed embraced parenthood with the arrival of their first child. The Deewangi star shared the most exciting news with fans on social media.

In a heartwarming post, the Lollywood star revealed that they named their daughter Aynur, which means Moonlight. Hiba expressed how this year has brought an overwhelming sense of happiness and gratitude into their lives.

The caption said “Your presence is the purest form of love we have felt,” as she thanked Allah for blessing them with their “little angel.”

Congratulations are in order for fans as the couple receiving wishes for starting new chapter in their lives.

The duo tied the knot in close-knit ceremony in early 2022, and are known for being finest couple of the industry.