Good news for travelers as low-cost Saudi airline set to start operations to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Good news for passengers as a low-cost Saudi airline Flyadeal announced its plans to start scheduled flights to Sindh’s capital Karachi in February 2025.

This marks another addition of airlines to the busy travel routes of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. According tothe airline, the new route will initially feature two weekly flights between the port city of Karachi and Saudi Arabia’s major cities, Riyadh and Jeddah.

Flyadeal chief stressed strong cultural and historical ties between Islamabad and Riyadh, which make the new route an key addition for travelers who frequently visit for business, pilgrimage, or family reasons. “This is a major milestone in our international expansion strategy, and we are excited to connect Karachi with Riyadh and Jeddah,” said Steven Greenway.

He also mentioned expanding services to other Pakistani cities in months to come. In addition to the Karachi route, the airline has already successfully operated special charter flights for Hajj earlier this year, further cementing its presence in the Pakistani market.

The airline currently operates in nearly 30 destinations across Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, Europe, and North Africa, and continues its expansion plans with new services set to launch in January 2025.