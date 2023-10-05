Mahira Khan shares photos from her intimate dua-e-khair and mayoun ceremonies

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's wedding has become the head start for the wedding season. From her hefty designer lehenga to the intimate moments of the wedding itself, the internet is completely obsessed with the luxurious affair.
The Bin Roye star kept it private until the wedding happened, but she is now taking her 10 million Instagram family on a journey through the new chapter of her life.
Taking to Instagram, the Raees diva shared pictures from the pre-wedding festive and revealed how she paid homage to her grandmothers with a sweet gesture. The actor also expressed gratitude for her mother's efforts and hinted at her playing a pivotal role in her new life.
Donning a Hyderabadi jora by Umar Sayeed for her dua-e-khair ceremony, Khan looked stunning in her minimal makeup look.
The jora played around with tones of gold and ivory complemented by embroidery in muted gold.
Detailing the BTS moments, the Humsafar famed diva began, “My mother had one wish… to start the wedding with a dua.”
She then went on to describe how her ”beautiful Ama” can ”do everything and anything.”
”My beautiful Ama,” Khan began, ”who is in a wheel chair - one would think she can’t do much - but really, she can do everything and anything. She sat and managed the decoration downstairs, the table, the moving around of furniture and she was ready dot on time,” the actress revealed.
“Alhumdulillah for our parents,” the mother of one stated.
“Later on that day, my childhood girlfriends had a mayun for me,” the Ho Mann Jahaan star added.
“Alhumdulillah for friends I can call my sisters.”
“P.S I took a bud of the motia and put it in my baali before going down.. for my Nani and Dadi,” Khan excitedly shared.
The acclaimed actress married Pakistani businessman Salim Karim. She was previously married to her childhood sweetheart Ali Askari with whom she has a son. The former couple divorced in 2015.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 5, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.15
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.2
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766
|774
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.62
|40.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.55
|40.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|37.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.36
|940.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.55
|173.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.35
|756.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.85
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 192,000 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,610.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Karachi
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Islamabad
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Peshawar
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Quetta
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Sialkot
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Attock
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Gujranwala
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Jehlum
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Multan
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Gujrat
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Nawabshah
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Chakwal
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Hyderabad
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Nowshehra
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Sargodha
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Faisalabad
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Mirpur
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.