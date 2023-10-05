Mahira Khan shares photos from her intimate dua-e-khair and mayoun ceremonies

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's wedding has become the head start for the wedding season. From her hefty designer lehenga to the intimate moments of the wedding itself, the internet is completely obsessed with the luxurious affair.

The Bin Roye star kept it private until the wedding happened, but she is now taking her 10 million Instagram family on a journey through the new chapter of her life.

Taking to Instagram, the Raees diva shared pictures from the pre-wedding festive and revealed how she paid homage to her grandmothers with a sweet gesture. The actor also expressed gratitude for her mother's efforts and hinted at her playing a pivotal role in her new life.

Donning a Hyderabadi jora by Umar Sayeed for her dua-e-khair ceremony, Khan looked stunning in her minimal makeup look.

The jora played around with tones of gold and ivory complemented by embroidery in muted gold.

Detailing the BTS moments, the Humsafar famed diva began, “My mother had one wish… to start the wedding with a dua.”

She then went on to describe how her ”beautiful Ama” can ”do everything and anything.”

”My beautiful Ama,” Khan began, ”who is in a wheel chair - one would think she can’t do much - but really, she can do everything and anything. She sat and managed the decoration downstairs, the table, the moving around of furniture and she was ready dot on time,” the actress revealed.

“Alhumdulillah for our parents,” the mother of one stated.

“Later on that day, my childhood girlfriends had a mayun for me,” the Ho Mann Jahaan star added.

“Alhumdulillah for friends I can call my sisters.”

“P.S I took a bud of the motia and put it in my baali before going down.. for my Nani and Dadi,” Khan excitedly shared.

The acclaimed actress married Pakistani businessman Salim Karim. She was previously married to her childhood sweetheart Ali Askari with whom she has a son. The former couple divorced in 2015.