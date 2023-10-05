JS Bank, Beaconhouse National University sign MoU for chair on sustainability and fintech

LAHORE - JS Bank, a leading financial institution renowned for its commitment to sustainable banking and fintech innovation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Pakistan's first not-for-profit liberal arts institution. The collaboration aims to establish a dedicated Chair in Sustainability and Fintech.
As a trailblazer in sustainable banking, JS Bank has consistently demonstrated its commitment to environmental responsibility and digital financial solutions. This alliance with BNU marks a significant milestone in advancing sustainability, climate resilience, and financial technology in Pakistan.
The Chair in Sustainability and Fintech, funded by JS Bank, will serve as a hub for research, innovation, and thought leadership in sustainability and fintech. The Chair will focus on a range of activities, including Research & Development, Policy Advocacy, Green Leadership Initiatives, as well as Educational Workshops and Training Programs.
Basir Shamsie, President & CEO of JS Bank Limited, stated, "JS Bank has always been committed to advancing sustainability and innovation. Through this MoU, we aim to catalyze research, innovation, and sustainable practices, ultimately contributing to a greener and more sustainable future."
Dr. Moeed Yusuf, Vice-Chancellor of Beaconhouse National University, commented, "We are delighted to partner with JS Bank in establishing the Sustainability and Fintech Chair at BNU. This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to promoting knowledge, research, and societal betterment. We look forward to leveraging our joint expertise to create meaningful impact."
This partnership serves as a testament to both institutions' unwavering commitment to fostering innovation, sustainability, and societal advancement. This collaboration is not just a milestone for the two organizations but also a significant step forward for Pakistan in aligning with global best practices.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 5, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.15
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.2
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766
|774
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.62
|40.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.55
|40.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|37.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.36
|940.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.55
|173.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.35
|756.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.85
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 192,000 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,610.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Karachi
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Islamabad
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Peshawar
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Quetta
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Sialkot
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Attock
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Gujranwala
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Jehlum
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Multan
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Gujrat
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Nawabshah
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Chakwal
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Hyderabad
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Nowshehra
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Sargodha
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Faisalabad
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Mirpur
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.