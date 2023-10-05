Search

JS Bank, Beaconhouse National University sign MoU for chair on sustainability and fintech

Web Desk
10:07 PM | 5 Oct, 2023
JS Bank, Beaconhouse National University sign MoU for chair on sustainability and fintech

LAHORE - JS Bank, a leading financial institution renowned for its commitment to sustainable banking and fintech innovation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Pakistan's first not-for-profit liberal arts institution. The collaboration aims to establish a dedicated Chair in Sustainability and Fintech.

As a trailblazer in sustainable banking, JS Bank has consistently demonstrated its commitment to environmental responsibility and digital financial solutions. This alliance with BNU marks a significant milestone in advancing sustainability, climate resilience, and financial technology in Pakistan.

The Chair in Sustainability and Fintech, funded by JS Bank, will serve as a hub for research, innovation, and thought leadership in sustainability and fintech. The Chair will focus on a range of activities, including Research & Development, Policy Advocacy, Green Leadership Initiatives, as well as Educational Workshops and Training Programs.

Basir Shamsie, President & CEO of JS Bank Limited, stated, "JS Bank has always been committed to advancing sustainability and innovation. Through this MoU, we aim to catalyze research, innovation, and sustainable practices, ultimately contributing to a greener and more sustainable future."

Dr. Moeed Yusuf, Vice-Chancellor of Beaconhouse National University, commented, "We are delighted to partner with JS Bank in establishing the Sustainability and Fintech Chair at BNU. This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to promoting knowledge, research, and societal betterment. We look forward to leveraging our joint expertise to create meaningful impact."

This partnership serves as a testament to both institutions' unwavering commitment to fostering innovation, sustainability, and societal advancement. This collaboration is not just a milestone for the two organizations but also a significant step forward for Pakistan in aligning with global best practices.

