Pakistan

Pakistan launches Emergencies Operation Centre to deal with natural disasters

10:20 PM | 5 Oct, 2023
Pakistan launches Emergencies Operation Centre to deal with natural disasters
Source: PM office

ISLAMABAD – Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, officially opened the cutting-edge National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) on Thursday.

The NEOC will support coordinated efforts to manage natural catastrophes in future.

Established at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Headquarters, the Centre would also help in disaster risk reduction and mitigation of losses.

The prime minister lauded the establishment of NEOC and emphasized the importance of disaster resilient infrastructure and policy framework.

He said that despite being one of the least contributors of carbon emissions globally, Pakistan was one of the top countries affected by climate change.

“Climate change is a real challenge that will keep haunting our future generations unless we take such concrete steps”, he reiterated.

The prime minister also praised the coordinated efforts of all state institutions during the devastating floods of 2022, especially NDMA.

“Nearly one third of the population of the country was affected by floods in 2022 and USD 30 billion was estimated to be the economic losses.

The prime minister said that the world needed to step forward and help developing countries like Pakistan to cope up the adverse effects of climate change. He praised the role of NCOC both in COVID-19 and 2022 floods.

