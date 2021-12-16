Rizwan becomes first batsman in T20 history to score over 2000 runs in a year
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has become the first in T20I history to score over 2000 runs in men's T20s in a calendar year.
The right-arm batsman scored 2036 runs in 48 matches with his highest 104.
Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is at the second place with 1179 runs and followed by Chris Gayle with 1665 runs.
Earlier in the day, Rizwan maintained his impressive performance while playing against West Indies and smashed 87 runs, helping team to achieve a tough target of 208 runs.
Babar and Rizwan set new T20 partnership record 10:22 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan’s openers, Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan, have become the first pair in T20I cricket to ...
- Pakistan may resume cotton imports from India12:51 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Kamyab Kissan Program04:38 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
- Punjab government livestock centers provide cheap Wanda to farmers09:46 AM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Zakat On Agriculture commodities09:21 AM | 10 Apr, 2021
- Integrated Pest Management tactics for cotton pest10:43 AM | 2 May, 2021
- Remington Pharma/CD qualify for Brighto Paints Lahore Open Polo ...12:03 AM | 17 Dec, 2021
- PML-N’s Rana Saleem defeats PTI’s Noreen Daha in Khanewal ...11:40 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
- Sites with World Heritage potential in Himalaya and beyond on new ...10:53 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
- PAKvWI: Pakistan clean sweep West Indies in T20I series10:41 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
-
- Rambo and Sahiba’s hilarious video on Vicky-Katrina’s wedding ...05:00 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
- Ushna Shah slams moral brigade for calling actors 'vulgar'04:30 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
- Mushk Kaleem and Nadir Zia tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony04:00 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021