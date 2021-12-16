Rizwan becomes first batsman in T20 history to score over 2000 runs in a year

KARACHI – Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has become the first in T20I history to score over 2000 runs in men's T20s in a calendar year.

The right-arm batsman scored 2036 runs in 48 matches with his highest 104.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is at the second place with 1179 runs and followed by Chris Gayle with 1665 runs.

Earlier in the day, Rizwan maintained his impressive performance while playing against West Indies and smashed 87 runs, helping team to achieve a tough target of 208 runs.