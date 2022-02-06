Pakistani bodybuilding legend Yahya Butt passes away

11:05 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
Pakistani bodybuilding legend Yahya Butt passes away
LAHORE – Pakistani bodybuilding legend Yahya Butt passed away in the Punjab capital on Sunday.

Butt, who won the Mr Asia title three times in his career, was suffering from colon cancer. He won Mr Olympia and Mr Pakistan championships five times.

Butt was chairman of the Punjab Bodybuilding Association and he was admitted to a private hospital in Lahore for cancer treatment last month.

President of the Punjab Bodybuilding Association (PBBA) Naeem Akhtar confirmed the news of Butt's death.

