Pakistani bodybuilding legend Yahya Butt passes away
11:05 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
Share
LAHORE – Pakistani bodybuilding legend Yahya Butt passed away in the Punjab capital on Sunday.
Butt, who won the Mr Asia title three times in his career, was suffering from colon cancer. He won Mr Olympia and Mr Pakistan championships five times.
Butt was chairman of the Punjab Bodybuilding Association and he was admitted to a private hospital in Lahore for cancer treatment last month.
President of the Punjab Bodybuilding Association (PBBA) Naeem Akhtar confirmed the news of Butt's death.
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- PSL 7: Karachi Kings lose fifth match in a row as Babar fails to ...11:15 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Pakistani bodybuilding legend Yahya Butt passes away11:05 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Five Pakistani soldiers martyred as terrorists launch attack from ...09:06 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Saudi interior minister due in Islamabad tomorrow07:31 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
-
- Priyanka Chopra, Anthony Mackie to star in ‘Ending Things’05:00 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Lata Mangeshkar dies after month-long battle with Covid-1909:21 AM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Sara Ali Khan lands in hot waters after her prank video goes viral09:21 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021