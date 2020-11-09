Mustafa Abbasi is an exact replica of Hamza Ali Abbasi

03:50 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
Mustafa Abbasi is an exact replica of Hamza Ali Abbasi
When Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar are your parents, you're working with some pretty good genes. 

Khawar recently shared an adorable picture of Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi and he is a spitting image of his father.

With gorgeous green eyes and rosy complexion, the little munchkin is like a mini version of Hamza! 

Hamza and Naimal were blessed with their first child on July 30. The two tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in August 2019.

