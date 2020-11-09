Top Chinese envoy calls on Pakistan Army chief to discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Chinese ambassador Nong Rong, who called on him at the General Headquarters, the military's media wing said on Monday.

In a tweet, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that matters of mutual interest including regional security came under discussion in the meeting.

"They also noted exceptional relations between both countries and pledged to further improve the same," the ISPR statement added.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region.