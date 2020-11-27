Pakistan proposes establishing trade triangle with China & ASEAN (VIDEO)
Web Desk
08:54 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
Pakistan proposes establishing trade triangle with China & ASEAN (VIDEO)
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has proposed establishing a trade triangle among Pakistan, China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to maximise the quantum of intra-regional business opportunities, the state broadcaster reported on Friday.

In his virtual address to the 17th China-ASEAN Expo held in China's Nanning city on Friday, he said Pakistan's stable macro-economic policies and ease of doing business offered an attractive market to both China and the ASEAN countries for trade cooperation in diverse areas.

Despite the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic, the president continued, Pakistan's economy strengthened and its online businesses grew due to implementation of far-reaching economic reforms.

"We encourage the ASEAN countries and the Chinese businessmen to invest in SEZs as Pakistan's macro-economic policies have changed tremendously with an improved state of ease of doing business," he was quoted by the Radio Pakistan as saying.

On exports to ASEAN and China, he said, textiles, food products including meat and vegetables, surgical goods, minerals and Information Technology could be the prospective areas.

