Jibran Nasir shares how his Whatsapp got hacked

KARACHI – Civil rights activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir is has shared his unpleasant experience how his Whatsapp account was hacked with a malicious strike, giving warning to other users.

Nasir took to Twitter to tell his story and wrote: “My WhatsApp got hacked today and I don't have access to it anymore”. He added that some of his friends have reported same issue.

“Please beware of any strange message asking for a code even if sent by a known contact. Friends don't accept any message from my WhatsApp a hacker is using it now,” he warned.

The rights activist also revealed how he got hacked.

“How i got hacked: Got a msg on whatsapp from my cousin's number to send him a code as he mistakenly gave my number. Checked my SMS & saw I received a code from a number which has sent me notifications of diff apps in past. Thinking its genuine I sent code to my cousin got hacked,” he wrote.

Earlier this month, local media published reports warning Whatsapp users of the similar malicious hake strikes.