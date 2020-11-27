Bakhtawar drops first picture with fiancé Mahmood post-engagement
Web Desk
09:59 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
Bakhtawar drops first picture with fiancé Mahmood post-engagement
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, who was engaged to Mahmood Choudhary on Friday, has shared a picture with her fiancé at the Bilawal House Karachi.

“Will the real Mahmood Choudhry please stand up,” she wrote on her Instagram page, soon after the two exchanged rings in a private ceremony.

Bilawal attends Bakhtawar's engagement through video link
10:45 PM | 27 Nov, 2020

