Bakhtawar drops first picture with fiancé Mahmood post-engagement
09:59 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
Share
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, who was engaged to Mahmood Choudhary on Friday, has shared a picture with her fiancé at the Bilawal House Karachi.
“Will the real Mahmood Choudhry please stand up,” she wrote on her Instagram page, soon after the two exchanged rings in a private ceremony.
View this post on Instagram
-
-
-
-
- Pakistan proposes establishing trade triangle with China & ASEAN ...08:54 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
-
-
- Who attended Bakhtawar's engagement at Bilawal House Karachi?07:49 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020