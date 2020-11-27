Exclusive Pics: Bakhtawar is ENGAGED
Web Desk
09:18 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
Share

KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari is now engaged to Mahmood Chaudhary, the son of UAE-based businessman Younas Chaudhary. The event was held at the Bilawal House in the Sindh capital.

Pictures from the engagement ceremony show former president Asif Ali Zardari sitting on stage next to the couple and her brother Bilawal – who missed the event following COVID-19 infection – is on video call on an iPad held up by their sister Aseefa.

Who attended Bakhtawar's engagement at Bilawal ... 07:49 PM | 27 Nov, 2020

KARACHI – The engagement ceremony of Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and Mahmood Chaudhry's side was held at Bilawal ...

Earlier today, Bakhtawar expressed her gratitude for the love and prayers she has received ahead of her engagement.

“Very sentimental and emotional day. So grateful for everyone’s love and prayers,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Especially our PPP family whom I know are eager to participate,” she said, adding that the Bhutto family and all party members will celebrate this occasion post-COVID-19.

‘Emotional’ Bakhtawar tweets just ahead of ... 05:24 PM | 27 Nov, 2020

KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of slain premier Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali ...

She also asked people to keep her late mother and all her family members in their prayers.

09:18 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
