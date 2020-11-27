Who attended Bakhtawar's engagement at Bilawal House Karachi?

KARACHI – The engagement ceremony of Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and Mahmood Chaudhry's side was held at Bilawal House on Friday evening amid strict observance of COVID-19 protocols.

Although her father Asif Ali Zardari was there to give his blessings to the new couple, Bakhtawar missed her brother Bilawal who could not attend the ceremony as per the instructions of his doctors following the discovery of his COVID-19 infection.

Reports in local media suggest the engagement ceremony was attended by friends of the three siblings, Bakhtawar, Aseefa and Bilawal, among nearly 150 guests.

Prominent figures at the ceremony included business tycoon and founder of Bahria Town Malik Riaz, Senators Farooq H Naik and Sherry Rehman, former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain, Shehla Raza and Anwar Majeed among others while just over two dozen people from the groom's side participated in the event that began at 4pm.

Dozens of Pakistan Peoples Party workers and supporters also stormed the Bilawal House gate to catch a glimpse of the couple but were not allowed inside the premises.