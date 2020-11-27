Who attended Bakhtawar's engagement at Bilawal House Karachi?

The elder daughter of slain PM Benazir and ex-President is engaged to Mahmood Chaudhary
Web Desk
07:49 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
Who attended Bakhtawar's engagement at Bilawal House Karachi?
Share

KARACHI – The engagement ceremony of Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and Mahmood Chaudhry's side was held at Bilawal House on Friday evening amid strict observance of COVID-19 protocols.

Although her father Asif Ali Zardari was there to give his blessings to the new couple, Bakhtawar missed her brother Bilawal who could not attend the ceremony as per the instructions of his doctors following the discovery of his COVID-19 infection. 

Reports in local media suggest the engagement ceremony was attended by friends of the three siblings, Bakhtawar, Aseefa and Bilawal, among nearly 150 guests.

Prominent figures at the ceremony included business tycoon and founder of Bahria Town Malik Riaz, Senators Farooq H Naik and Sherry Rehman, former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain, Shehla Raza and Anwar Majeed among others while just over two dozen people from the groom's side participated in the event that began at 4pm.

Bakhtwar, Mahmood exchange engagement rings at ... 06:25 PM | 27 Nov, 2020

It's a big day for Bhutto-Zardari family as Bakhtawar, the elder daughter of Benazir and Asif, has engaged to the son ...

Dozens of Pakistan Peoples Party workers and supporters also stormed the Bilawal House gate to catch a glimpse of the couple but were not allowed inside the premises.

More From This Category
Khalid Khurshid Khan picked as new ...
06:53 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
Who attended Bakhtawar's engagement at Bilawal ...
07:49 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
PTI leader’s driver among 5 killed in ...
06:31 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
Bakhtwar, Mahmood exchange engagement rings at ...
06:25 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
POF Wah: COAS Bajwa inspects 'backbone' of ...
06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
SHC rejects students’ plea to delay MDCAT 2020
05:36 PM | 27 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Who attended Bakhtawar's engagement at Bilawal House Karachi?
07:49 PM | 27 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr