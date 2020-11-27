Top Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran
TEHRAN - A senior Iranian nuclear scientist was assassinated in Damavand, east of Tehran, on Friday, reported Iranian media.
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi, who was a senior scientist at the Iranian Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics and key figure in country’s nuclear energy program, was travelling in his vehicle along with bodyguard when he was targeted.
Reports said that the vehicle of the top scientist was intercepted with a blast on Mostafa Khomeini road and fire was opened, leaving Fakhrizadeh dead.
#UPDATE— Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) November 27, 2020
More footage claimed to be of emergency units transferring Fakhrizadeh from the assassination site. pic.twitter.com/9HD0ChLZeo
Iran’s state TV also confirmed the assassination while Behrouz Kamalvandi.
2/ Picture of the assassination scene of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh from state media pic.twitter.com/Y4KF5u5nGF— Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) November 27, 2020
No one has claimed responsibility of the attack but it happened at a time when the US and Israel have threatened to attack the Islamic country.
This is a developing story...
