PM Imran calls for high-level judicial probe into ‘foreign conspiracy’ against him

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the Supreme Court of Pakistan to form a judicial commission to investigate allegations that Opposition’s move to oust him through no-confidence vote was part of a “foreign conspiracy”.

The request from the premier comes at a time the top court is hearing a suo motu notice on rejections of no-trust motion against him and his decision to dissolve the National Assembly for early elections.

On Sunday, NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri refused to allow the vote on the Opposition’s no-confidence motion because of foreign interference. Shortly after the deputy speaker’s ruling, Khan announced to dissolve the assembly and announced early elections.

Since March 27 when the prime minister brandished a “foreign threat” letter during a public gathering, he has been accusing the Opposition of running campaign against him on the nod of foreign elements.

“It is the genuine aspiration/desire of the answering Respondent [Imran Khan] that this honorable court which has taken cognizance of this matter should hold inquisitorial proceedings,” the premier said in a statement submitted to the apex court in the hearing on deputy speaker’s ruling on no-trust motion.

He requested the court to form commission comprising top judges to investigate the matter.

“Sensitive communications as well as gathered most sensitive intelligence by the security agencies of Pakistan [which] manifested that the movement led by the opposition was no longer indigenous or routine democratic effort, but was foreign sponsored,” Arab News cited Khan’s statement.

“It was aided as well as funded by those states which had become irritated/hostile to the struggle of the federal government to maintain an independent posture within the international community of the world.

He said that the participants of the National Security Committee (NSC), which include the three services chiefs, in a meeting held on March 31 were convinced that the Opposition’s move to oust the PTI government “was foreign funded as well as supported; the object thereof was to defeat the national and international priorities fixed by the state of Pakistan.”

He claimed that the US wanted to topple his government due to growing ties with China and Russia. He added that his policy caused “hostilities in the international as well as local arena.”

“These included positive remedial measure to end the Afghan war, exit of foreign forces from Afghanistan, the permanent resistance and refusal to provide any foreign bases/assistance to countries who desired hostile/inimical posture toward Afghanistan. Besides the same, cultivation and promotion of friendly relationship with the neighboring countries, particularly those of the Republic of China and Russia,” the statement said.