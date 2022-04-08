Humayun Saeed pens a heartwarming birthday note for Sana Shahnawaz
Share
Pakistan's superstar Humayun Saeed shared a heartfelt note for his sister-in-law Sana Shahnawaz on her birthday.
Taking to Instagram, the Jawani Phir Ni Ani actor shared z stunning video from Sana's birthday celebration as he penned a heartfelt note for her. Shahnawaz is one of the famous producers in drama industry.
“Happy birthday to my daughter, my support system, my strength, one to take care of me. Your infectious energy keeps me motivated. May Allah always keep you full of this energy and bless you with the best of health, lots and lots of happiness and great success,” captioned Saeed.
View this post on Instagram
After the Dillagi star wished Sana, the audience was quick enough to respond as they were confused about why the superstar called Sana his 'daughter'.
On the work front, Humayun has multiple projects in the pipeline including Main Manto Nahi and the upcoming film London Nahi Jaunga co-starring Mehwish Hayat and Kubra Khan.
Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui launch clothing ... 08:25 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
Unarguably two incredibly gifted actors in Pakistan's entertainment industry, celebrated superstars Adnan Siddiqui and ...
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan forms high-powered commission to probe ‘foreign ...04:55 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
-
-
-
- 'Wonderful': photography experts all praise vivo V23 5G's camera ...03:08 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
-
-
- Naimal Khawar looks breathtaking in new viral video05:10 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022