04:00 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
Humayun Saeed pens a heartwarming birthday note for Sana Shahnawaz
Pakistan's superstar Humayun Saeed shared a heartfelt note for his sister-in-law Sana Shahnawaz on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Jawani Phir Ni Ani actor shared z stunning video from Sana's birthday celebration as he penned a heartfelt note for her. Shahnawaz is one of the famous producers in drama industry.

“Happy birthday to my daughter, my support system, my strength, one to take care of me. Your infectious energy keeps me motivated. May Allah always keep you full of this energy and bless you with the best of health, lots and lots of happiness and great success,” captioned Saeed.

After the Dillagi star wished Sana, the audience was quick enough to respond as they were confused about why the superstar called Sana his 'daughter'.

On the work front, Humayun has multiple projects in the pipeline including Main Manto Nahi and the upcoming film London Nahi Jaunga co-starring Mehwish Hayat and Kubra Khan.

