Hira Mani’s new video with reptile leaves fans stunned
Lollywood diva Hira Mani is a gorgeous addition to Pakistan’s entertainment industry but it’s her stellar acting that has won the heart of the masses.
The Meray Paas Tum Hou actor has let her daredevil side shine through as she has shared a terrific video where she is spotted holding a reptile. Her caption on the video said it's a dragon.
Shocking fans and her costars, the Do Bol star definitely a hardcore animal lover and risk taker as she bravely held to the scary-looking animal.
Earlier, Hira dropped her new song however netizens are not ready to see her in singing. On her debut song, social media users advised her to stop singing.
