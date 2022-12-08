Celebrities support Saba Faisal amidst family feud

In light of the recent controversy surrounding Pakistani actress Saba Faisal, her starlet son Salman Faisal and his social media influencer Neha Malik, many different opinions coming from the Humsafar actor's industry peers and social media users have divided the internet.

With the likes of megastars including Hira Mani, Javeria Saud, and Shagufta Ejaz supporting Faisal through the hard times, netizens have chimed in their opinions. However, since not many details have been given by either Faisal or Malik regarding the issue, some netizens have opined in a rather judgemental manner while others have suggested that both the parties should wash their laundry in their home.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho diva commented under Faisal earlier post — where she disowned her son — and wrote, "Saba Apa, you are beautiful. I love you so much. Many duas and prayers for you. May Allah keep you protected from evil eyes. Ameen."

Javeria Saud also wrote, No one can pay back a mother's favours. You are a best mother and a very strong woman. More power for you. Love you."

Shagufta Ejaz commented, "So sorry to hear this, its very sad."

Actress Zainab Qayyum wrote, "Sending you love and duas. aik Ma ki takleef, dukh aur azyat mehsoos ho rahi hai.May Allah Solve your takleef Ameen summ Ameen. nazar lag gayee hanstay bastay khush family ko."

Actor Asim Mehmood wrote, "More power to you aapa , lots of love and Dua for your family."

Ushna Shah said, "I don’t even want to know what drove you to this. I’ve never seen you like this. All of my heart is with you, appa! Love u so much."

On the work front, Faisal's recent works include Dil-e-Momin, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Badzaat, Pyar Deewangi Hai, Habs, and Tinkay Ka Sahara.