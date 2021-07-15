PM Imran hails Digital Media Wing for highlighting Pakistan’s positive image (VIDEO)
01:34 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
PM Imran hails Digital Media Wing for highlighting Pakistan’s positive image (VIDEO)
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan commended the performance of the Digital Media Wing in projecting the country’s positive image during his short visit on Wednesday.

Reports quoting Prime Minister’s office cited that Khan paid a brief visit to the Digital Media Wing, working under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also accompanied the premier. Chaudhry also briefed Khan on the comprehensive digitalisation policy, which intends to gradually digitise national broadcasting institutions.

Khan was also briefed by the focal person on Digital Media Dr. Arslan Khalid, General Manager of Digital Media Wing Imran Ghazali, and other officers of the Wing.

The Prime Minister was told that 11 modern, state-of-the-art Digital Media Centres of the Associated Press of Pakistan are being established across the country.

PM lauded the performance of the Digital Media Wing in projecting Pakistan’s positive image on the world stage.

