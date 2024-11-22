Hania Aamir reflects on fame and accountability to Allah

Hania Aamir, one of Pakistan’s most followed television and film actresses, gained fame through hit films like Janaan and Na Maloom Afraad 2.

With an impressive portfolio of dramas such as Titli, Dilruba, Ishqiya, Mere Humsafar, Sang e Mah, and Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha, she has captivated audiences nationwide.

Currently, her portrayal of Sharjeena in the blockbuster drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum has earned widespread praise.

With 16.4 million Instagram followers, Hania recently shared profound thoughts about the purpose of her fame and her accountability to Allah. In a circulating video, she expressed: “I am scared of the fame I have because I often wonder what I will say to Allah. If He asks me, ‘What did you do with what I gave you?’ and I have no answer, what will I do? Posting pretty pictures and earning money doesn’t feel enough. That’s why I try to make people laugh through my videos—at least I’m spreading smiles and positivity.”

Hania’s candid reflection has resonated with fans, highlighting her humility and deeper connection with her faith.