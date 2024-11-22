Several motorways shut for maintenance: Details inside

In a recent public notice, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) informed the general public that several major motorways across Pakistan will be temporarily closed for maintenance starting at 8:00 PM on November 22, 2024. The closures are part of ongoing efforts to improve road conditions and ensure the safety of travelers.

The following motorways will be affected:

M-1: Islamabad to Peshawar

M-2: Islamabad to Lahore

M-3: Lahore to Abdul Hakeem

M-4: Pindi Bhattian to Multan

M-14: Hakla to Yarik

M-11: Lahore to Sialkot

Motorists are advised to refrain from unnecessary travel during this period to avoid inconvenience. The NHMP urges travelers to plan their journeys accordingly and consider using alternative routes while maintenance work is underway.

For real-time updates on motorway conditions or for further assistance, the public is encouraged to contact the NHMP Helpline at 130. Additionally, the NHMP’s official social media handles will provide up-to-the-minute information on road status and any developments.