PM Shehbaz vows to resist propaganda against Saudi Arabia

TAUNSA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasised Saudi Arabia’s unwavering financial, economic, and diplomatic support to Pakistan, noting that the Kingdom has never sought anything in return. He declared that any statement against Saudi Arabia is akin to enmity with Pakistan.

Speaking at the restoration ceremony of Kachhi Canal in Taunsa, the prime minister criticised former President General (r) Pervez Musharraf’s government for mishandling the project. He stated that it was awarded to contractors without tenders, leading to the waste of national resources. The project was completed in 2018 under the PML-N government.

He added that the 2022 floods caused further destruction to the canal, but reconstruction efforts were successfully completed under Wapda chairman, Ahsan Iqbal, with the canal being inaugurated again. The second phase remains a challenge to irrigate barren lands in Dera Bugti and surrounding areas.

Highlighting the importance of Saudi Arabia, Shehbaz Sharif stated, “Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan without asking for anything in return. The recent statement against Saudi Arabia is a grave hostility.”

He praised King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their open support, mentioning their eagerness to fund development projects in Pakistan.

Recalling Pakistan’s journey to becoming a nuclear power, he shared that the late King Abdullah had expressed strong support for Nawaz Sharif. He also acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s pivotal role in securing an IMF bailout package for Pakistan, calling any hostility toward the Kingdom an unpardonable crime.

The prime minister urged the nation to resist propaganda against Saudi Arabia, vowing to defend Pakistan’s allies and national security.

Controversy brews over Imran Khan’s KSA visit as Gen (r) Bajwa refutes Bushra Bibi’s claims

