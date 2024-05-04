Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan hockey team clinch dramatic victory over Malaysia

In a thrilling encounter at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match on Saturday in Ipoh, Perak, Pakistan clinched a dramatic 5-4 victory over Malaysia with a last-minute goal by Abu Mahmood.

The match, filled with nine goals, showcased some spectacular moments as the Green Shirts secured a hard-fought win in the intense 60-minute battle.

Pakistan opened the scoring early with Sufyan Khan converting a penalty corner in the ninth minute. However, Malaysia quickly responded, leveling the score through Abu Kamal Arzai.

With the first quarter ending 1-1, Malaysia surged ahead in the second quarter with Arzai finding the net once more. Arzai completed his hat-trick in the third quarter, giving Malaysia the lead.

Despite Malaysia's dominance, Pakistan rallied back with two quick goals from Sufyan and Zikriya Hayat in the 50th and 53rd minute, respectively.

Malaysia regained the lead in the 56th minute with Marhan Jalil's goal, seemingly securing victory. However, Pakistan refused to relent, as Sufyan netted his third goal, leveling the score in the 59th minute.

In a dramatic turn of events, Pakistan earned a penalty corner in the dying seconds, which Abu Mahmood converted, sealing the victory in a nail-biting finish.

Pakistan's next challenge awaits them against Korea on Sunday at the same venue.