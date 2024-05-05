Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 5 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 5, 2024 Sunday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)