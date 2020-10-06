Misbah announces date for naming Pakistan squad for Zimbabwe series

LAHORE – Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said Tuesday that the squad for the three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals will be announced on October 19, a day after the conclusion of the First XI National T20 Cup.

Zimbabwe will arrive later this month for the three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches on 30 October, 1 and 3 November in Multan, which will be followed by three T20Is on 7, 8 and 10 November.

“We will name around 23 players for the 50-over matches on 19 October for the pre-series camp that will be held in Multan from 21 October. As we have not played any 50-over games since the home series against Sri Lanka 12 months ago, the 23 players will take part on two intra-squad 50-over matches on 24 and 26 October,” Misbah told reporters during the Second XI National T20 Cup matches at the Gaddafi Stadium.

“After the ODIs, players who are not required for the T20Is, will be released and advised to participate in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class tournament, which begins on 25 October.

“Apart from the two intro-squad matches, we are announcing a bigger pool of players due to Covid-19 restrictions and bio-secure bubble,” Misbah said.

Misbah, who is the chief selector and also the head coach, said he will watch the second round matches of the First XI National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi, which begins on 9 October, and will also use the opportunity to continue discussions with his fellow selectors who are also team coaches.

At the back of the Zimbabwe series, the PCB will stage the remaining four matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League on 14, 15 and 17 November, while the Pakistan cricket team will depart for New Zealand on 23 November for the series, which begins in Auckland with the first T20I on 18 December.

The remaining two T20Is will be played in Hamilton and Napier on 20 and 22 December, while the two Tests will be held in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch from 26-30 December and 3-7 January.

After their return from New Zealand, Pakistan will play host to South Africa for two Tests and three T20Is, schedule of which is yet to be announced. Pakistan will then visit Zimbabwe in April for two Tests and three T20Is.

It is being anticipated that on their way to Zimbabwe, Pakistan may take a stopover in South Africa to play three ODIs and three T20Is, which were scheduled in October 2020 but were postponed by Cricket South Africa due to high number of Covid-19 cases in their country.