Kareena Kapoor appointed as UNICEF National Ambassador

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor, widely known as "Bebo," has been appointed as the National Ambassador for UNICEF in India. Celebrating the occasion, Kareena shared some images and videos on her official Instagram handle, where she can be seen with the UNICEF India team.

Expressing her joy, Kareena Kapoor stated that she is proud to be appointed as the National Ambassador for UNICEF India and feels honored to have worked with UNICEF India for the past 10 years. She emphasized her commitment to advocating for the rights and protection of all children, pledging to be their voice.

Kareena Kapoor thanked the entire team of UNICEF India for their relentless efforts in working towards the rights and well-being of women and children across the country. She expressed her admiration for their work and promised to speak up for every child on this special occasion.