In a shocking incident reported from the state of Chhattisgarh in India, a sister allegedly murdered her elder brother after he prohibited her from using the phone to talk to boys. According to Indian media sources, the 18-year-old brother's decision to restrict his sister's phone use led to a fatal altercation.

Reports indicate that upon learning of the restriction, the sister, in a fit of rage, attacked her brother with an axe, resulting in his death. The incident came to light when police arrived at the scene promptly after being informed.

Authorities have apprehended the 14-year-old sister and placed her under custody. In her statement to the police, the girl confessed to the crime, revealing that she became furious when her brother intervened in her phone conversations. She narrated that during the altercation, when her brother fell asleep, she fatally struck him with the axe.

The girl further disclosed that at the time of the incident, their parents were away for work. After committing the murder, she cleaned herself of blood using her clothes and informed neighbors about her brother's demise, attributing it to an unknown assailant.

Police have detained the girl and are proceeding with further legal actions in the case.