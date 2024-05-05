In a shocking incident reported from the state of Chhattisgarh in India, a sister allegedly murdered her elder brother after he prohibited her from using the phone to talk to boys. According to Indian media sources, the 18-year-old brother's decision to restrict his sister's phone use led to a fatal altercation.
Reports indicate that upon learning of the restriction, the sister, in a fit of rage, attacked her brother with an axe, resulting in his death. The incident came to light when police arrived at the scene promptly after being informed.
Authorities have apprehended the 14-year-old sister and placed her under custody. In her statement to the police, the girl confessed to the crime, revealing that she became furious when her brother intervened in her phone conversations. She narrated that during the altercation, when her brother fell asleep, she fatally struck him with the axe.
The girl further disclosed that at the time of the incident, their parents were away for work. After committing the murder, she cleaned herself of blood using her clothes and informed neighbors about her brother's demise, attributing it to an unknown assailant.
Police have detained the girl and are proceeding with further legal actions in the case.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 5, 2024 Sunday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.6
|747.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.41
|38.81
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.96
|913.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.37
|308.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
