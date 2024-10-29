Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Karachi Dance Party ends in Police Raid amid complaints from Korangi residents

Karachi Dance Party Ends In Police Raid Amid Complaints From Korangi Residents

KARACHI – Police in the port city of Karachi raided a private party in swift response to complaints from local residents of Korangi Mehran Town. The action comes amid allegations surfaced that the event featured a couple dancing and substance usage.

It turned out that party organisers granted permission for a private event, with assurances that there would be no nudity or drug use. However, residents reported to the that the conditions were not being adhered to, prompting a police intervention.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police found no evidence of drugs or alcohol and stated that no arrests were made. The party was ended without any detentions.

Karachi Dance Party Ends In Police Raid Amid Complaints From Korangi Residents

The incident underscores ongoing tensions between residents and event organizers regarding public decency and regulations in private gatherings.

 

