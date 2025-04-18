Today’s Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan 18 April – Check Updates for US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal

8:17 am | Apr 18, 2025
Pakistani currency market recorded slight fluctuations across major foreign currencies as of the latest update. According to exchange dealers, the US Dollar was being bought at 280.65 and sold at 282.35, maintaining its strong position against the rupee.

Meanwhile, the British Pound Sterling (GBP) remains the highest among traded currencies, with a buying rate of 369.85 and a selling rate of 373.35 Euro (EUR) followed with buying at Rs318.25 and selling at Rs321.00. Saudi Riyal SAR stays at 74.8 while UAE Dirham rate hovers around 76.45.

Exchange Rates in Pakistan

Currency Code Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.65 282.35
British Pound GBP 369.85 373.35
Euro EUR 318.25 321.00
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.8 75.35
UAE Dirham AED 76.45 77.1
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.1 204.5
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180.5
Chinese Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.85 912.35
Omani Riyal OMR 723.6 732.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 2.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
 
