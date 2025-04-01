Pakistan team fined for slow over rate against New Zealand

The Pakistan cricket team has been fined for a slow over rate in the first ODI match against New Zealand.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, the team was penalized 10% of their match fee for failing to complete the required overs within the allotted time.

The decision was made by the match referee, who has the authority to impose fines for slow over rates. Pakistan lost the match by 73 runs, which was played on the weekend.

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand is ongoing, with the second match scheduled for today and the third and final match on April 5.