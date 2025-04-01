Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PAK vs NZ, Second ODI – Pakistan take on New Zealand tomorrow

HAMILTON – Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand in the second ODI of the three match series at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Wednesday.

The match will start at three am. The hosts lead the series by one nil.

However, there is a setback for Kiwis as Mark Chapman has been ruled out the second ODI due to injury he sustained while fielding in the first match.

Last week, New Zealand beat Pakistan by 73 runs in the first ODI at the McLean Park in Napier on Saturday to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

New Zealand, after being asked to bat first, posted 344-9 in their 50 overs. Mark Chapman, who registered his third ODI century, led the charge with 111-ball 132, hitting 13 fours and six sixes, while stitching a 199-run stand for the fourth wicket with Daryl Mitchell.

Mitchell contributed 76 off 84 deliveries, including four fours and as many sixes. Debutant Muhammad Abbas, who walked in at 249-4 in 42nd over, scored a quick-fire 52 off 26 balls with three fours and three sixes.

For Pakistan, Muhammad Irfan Khan (5-0-51-3), Haris Rauf (10-1-38-2) and debutant Akif Javed (10-1-55-2) shared seven wickets among them.

In reply, Pakistan had reached 249-3 but slid to 271 all out in 44.1 overs, losing their last seven wickets for a mere 22 runs.

Babar Azam top-scored with a 78 off 83 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes, but in vain. Salman Ali Agha, who brought up his 1000 ODI runs during the outing, contributed a brisk 48-ball 58, which included five fours and two sixes.

Earlier, opening batters Usman Khan (39, 33b, 4x4s, 2x6s) and Abdullah Shafique (36, 49b, 5x4s, 1×6) had provided a solid opening stand of 83 runs in 12.4 overs. Babar and Mohammad Rizwan (30, 34b, 2x4s, 1×6) also stitched a 76-run third-wicket partnership after both the openers had departed with 88 runs on the board in the 16th over.

For the hosts, Nathan Smith was the standout bowler, claiming four wickets for 60 runs in 8.1 overs, while Jacob Duffy chipped in with two wickets off his nine overs.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

