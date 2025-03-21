PAK v NZ, 3rd T20I: Pakistan bowl first against New Zealand in do-or-die match

AUCKLAND – Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bowl first against New Zealand in third game of the five-match T20I series at Eden Park, Auckland, today.

The Team Green need to win the match to stay alive in the series as hosts lead with 2-0. A victory in today’s match will help Kiwis clinch the series.

Abbass Afridi and Abrar Ahmed have been included in the Pakistan team, while Muhammad Ali and Jhandad Khan have been dropped for the match.

Salman Ali Agha-led side suffered defeats in first two matches as the players could not perform up to the mark.

Earlier this week, New Zealand beat Pakistan by five wickets at the University Oval in Dunedin to go 2-0 up in the five-match T20I series.

In a rain-shortened match which was reduced to 15 overs a side, Pakistan after being put into bat for the second successive time in the series managed to score 135 for nine courtesy a 28-ball 46 from captain Salman Ali Agha. The right-hand batter innings included four fours and three sixes.

Shadab Khan (26, 14b, 2x4s, 2x6s) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (22 not out, 14b, 2x4s, 1×6) were the other significant run-getters for the touring side. For the hosts, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy and James Neesham bagged two wickets apiece.

In turn, New Zealand achieved the target in 13.1 overs, losing five wickets in the process. Opening batters Tim Seifert (45, 22b, 3x4s, 5x6s) and Finn Allen (38, 16b, 1×4, 5x6s) provided a brisk 66-run first-wicket stand.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf was the most successful bowler, clinching two wickets for 20 in three overs.