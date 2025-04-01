Pakistan sends first batch of relief goods to quake-hit Myanmar today

ISLAMABAD – A plane carrying relief aid from Pakistan will depart to Myanmar, where deadly earthquake has left people without food and shelter, today.

A total of 35 tonnes of relief goods comprising tents, blankets, foot items, medicines, water modules and others will take off from the Islamabad International Airport later today.

The development comes a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to send relief aid to the quake-hit country on urgent basis.

Reports said over 2,000 people have died since the 7.7 magnitude earthquake jolted Myanmar and neigbouring country Thailand.

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif spoke with his Myanmar counterpart Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and conveyed deepest condolences over the loss of precious lives and property due to the devastating earthquake.

Shehbaz Sharif assured the prime minister of Myanmar, who is also Chairman of the State Administration Council, that Pakistan stands ready to provide any assistance to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the earthquake. He also informed the Myanmar side that, upon his directions, National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan would be dispatching around 70 tons of relief goods to Myanmar, in two sorties that would arrive within next 48 hours, to help the earthquake affected people.