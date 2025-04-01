Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan sends first batch of relief goods to quake-hit Myanmar today

Pakistan Sends First Batch Of Relief Goods To Quake Hit Myanmar Today

ISLAMABAD – A plane carrying relief aid from Pakistan will depart to Myanmar, where deadly earthquake has left people without food and shelter, today.

A total of 35 tonnes of relief goods comprising tents, blankets, foot items, medicines, water modules and others will take off from the Islamabad International Airport later today.

The development comes a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to send relief aid to the quake-hit country on urgent basis.

Reports said over 2,000 people have died since the 7.7 magnitude earthquake jolted Myanmar and neigbouring country Thailand.

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif spoke with his Myanmar counterpart Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and conveyed deepest condolences over the loss of precious lives and property due to the devastating earthquake.

Shehbaz Sharif assured the prime minister of Myanmar, who is also Chairman of the State Administration Council, that Pakistan stands ready to provide any assistance to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the earthquake. He also informed the Myanmar side that, upon his directions, National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan would be dispatching around 70 tons of relief goods to Myanmar, in two sorties that would arrive within next 48 hours, to help the earthquake affected people.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 30 March 2025 Sunday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.3 282
Euro EUR 301.5 304.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361.5 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 176.5 178.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.7 745.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.85 198.25
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.87 1.93
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.9 906.4
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.57 63.17
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.73 160.73
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.4 26.7
Omani Riyal OMR 722 730.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search