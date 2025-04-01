Korangi fire’ – Karachi residents get new spectacle to make selfies this Eid

KARACHI – A massive fire in Korangi area of Karachi has drawn flocks from across the port city on Eid day as people were spotted making selfies with the mysterious blaze which is unabated for fourth consecutive day.

It appears the Karachittes have gotten a new spectacle to witness on this eid as they ignored safety warnings issued by the authorities. Police officials who are deployed at the scene did not stop the people from visiting the area.

The mysterious blaze began on Saturday morning when a team was drilling for water in a housing society in Korangi Crossing area. Initially, it was suspected that the drilling process has damaged any underground installation of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

However, the company later confirmed that there was no any gas line at this location.

The firefighting attempts have been stopped at the site as water and foam have proved ineffective to douse the blaze with experts suggesting that it could stop with a few days if left alone.

Some of the experts have asked the authorities to make it a restricted area as the blaze started following an under gas leakage, adding that it could affect the surroundings.

Furthermore, samples have been collected from the site to assess the reasons behind such massive fire which continues for fourth day in a row.