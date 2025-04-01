Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Three cops die after motorcycle collides with donkey cart in Kamoke

GUJRANWALA – Three police personnel died after their motorcycles collided with a donkey card in an area in Kamoke.

Reports said one policeman was also injured in the collision near Kot Bilal. The police officials had come home to celebrate Eid from the Rawat Training Center.

The deceased have been identified as Usman, Hassan Ali, and Tayyab Khan.

Police officials stated that the deceased cops hailed from the areas of Kanger Wali and Kot Nisar Shah.

In a separate accident, a 70-year-old man was killed and an 8-year-old injured after a speedy bush hit motorcyclists on the GT Road in Kamoke.

Meanwhile, more than 100 people were injured in different road accidents during the occasion of Eidul Fitr in Taunsa district of Punjab.

Authorities said at least 112 injured people were brought to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

On the other hand, four young men died after their speedy car met an accident in Tando Allahyar Canal. The victims belonged to Karachi, and their bodies were being sent back to their city.

