Four people died after a speeding car plunged into the Naseer Canal in Tando Allahyar district of Sindh.

According to the police, the accident occurred at the Tando Allahyar bypass, where the high-speed car fell into the Naseer Canal, causing all four occupants to drown.

The police confirmed that the car crashed into the canal due to overspeeding and that the deceased were residents of Karachi.

Furthermore, the police have transferred the bodies to Karachi and are continuing their investigation.