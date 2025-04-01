Sania Mirza’s heartwarming Eid family portraits go viral

Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza lit up social media with delightful family photos shared on the second day of Eid. Known for her grace and resilience, Sania celebrated the occasion with her loved ones, showcasing a strong bond with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Sania’s personal life has often been in the public eye. She married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010, and the couple welcomed their son, Izhaan, in 2018. However, their 13-year marriage ended in 2023, and in January 2024, Shoaib Malik publicly announced his marriage to actress Sana Javed.

Despite these personal challenges, Sania has remained focused on providing a nurturing environment for her son, fully dedicating herself to his upbringing. Her resilience, particularly during Shoaib’s sudden remarriage, has been widely acknowledged.

On the joyous occasion of Eid, Sania Mirza took to Instagram to share a series of endearing family portraits. The first glimpse captured her posing with her parents and son, while other pictures highlighted her special moments with Izhaan and her parents individually.

Sania exuded elegance and dressed in a pastel pink and white printed kurta shalwar with a delicate net dupatta. Meanwhile, little Izhaan matched his mother in an adorable pink kurta pajama, winning hearts with his innocent charm. Sania’s simple yet sophisticated look was widely appreciated, featuring a neatly tied bun and minimal jewelry.

Sharing the photos, Sania captioned them with Eid greetings, further spreading joy among her fans. Social media users and admirers flooded her post with warm wishes and compliments, praising both her graceful appearance and unwavering strength as a single mother.