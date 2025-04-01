Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Sania Mirza’s heartwarming Eid family portraits go viral

Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza lit up social media with delightful family photos shared on the second day of Eid. Known for her grace and resilience, Sania celebrated the occasion with her loved ones, showcasing a strong bond with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Sania’s personal life has often been in the public eye. She married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010, and the couple welcomed their son, Izhaan, in 2018. However, their 13-year marriage ended in 2023, and in January 2024, Shoaib Malik publicly announced his marriage to actress Sana Javed.

Despite these personal challenges, Sania has remained focused on providing a nurturing environment for her son, fully dedicating herself to his upbringing. Her resilience, particularly during Shoaib’s sudden remarriage, has been widely acknowledged.

On the joyous occasion of Eid, Sania Mirza took to Instagram to share a series of endearing family portraits. The first glimpse captured her posing with her parents and son, while other pictures highlighted her special moments with Izhaan and her parents individually.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Sania exuded elegance and dressed in a pastel pink and white printed kurta shalwar with a delicate net dupatta. Meanwhile, little Izhaan matched his mother in an adorable pink kurta pajama, winning hearts with his innocent charm. Sania’s simple yet sophisticated look was widely appreciated, featuring a neatly tied bun and minimal jewelry.

Sharing the photos, Sania captioned them with Eid greetings, further spreading joy among her fans. Social media users and admirers flooded her post with warm wishes and compliments, praising both her graceful appearance and unwavering strength as a single mother.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 30 March 2025 Sunday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.3 282
Euro EUR 301.5 304.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361.5 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 176.5 178.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.7 745.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.85 198.25
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.87 1.93
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.9 906.4
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.57 63.17
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.73 160.73
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.4 26.7
Omani Riyal OMR 722 730.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search