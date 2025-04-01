Petition filed by man for wife’s virginity test rejected

RAIPUR – A court in Indian state of Chhattisgarh has rejected a petition filed by a man seeking a virginity test of his wife.

The High Court of Chhattisgarh issued the order on a petitioned filed by the man after his wife claimed that he is medically unfit and refused to live with him.

The court remarked that women cannot be forced to undergo a virginity test, and such a demand goes against the fundamental rights granted to women.

The high court remarked that this demand was “unconstitutional” and violated Article 21 of the Constitution.

The petitioner had moved the high court after a family court rejected his same plea. He had also accused his wife of having an extramarital affair,

The couple married in April 2023. Recently, the wife accused her husband of being medically unfit for marital relationship and refused to live with him.

The woman also approached the family court for monthly maintenance. In response, the husband filed a petition requesting his wife undergo a virginity test.

The high court has remarked that if the petitioner believes the accusations of being unfit against him are baseless, he may undergo necessary medical tests.