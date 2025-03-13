Total Lunar Eclipse March 2025 – Date, time and will Pakistan witness ‘Blood Moon’

KARACHI – First total lunar eclipse of 2025 will take place on March 14 (Friday), said Pakistan Meteorological Department in a statement.

PMD said the “Blood Moon” will be visible from Europe, much of Asia, much of Australia, much of Africa, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic and Antarctica.

However, the lunar eclipse, which is called Chand Grahan in Urdu, will not be visible in Pakistan. It means people in Pakistan will not be able to witness the event.

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 Time

PMD said penumbral eclipse will begin at 08:57 Pakistan Standard Time while partial eclipse will occure at 10:10 before it reaches total eclipse at 11:26 and maximum eclipse at 11:59.

It said the total Lunar eclipse will end at 12:31 while the partial eclipse ends at 13:48 and penumbral eclipse at 15:00.

According to NASA, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it appears red-orange. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon.