Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Total Lunar Eclipse March 2025 – Date, time and will Pakistan witness ‘Blood Moon’

KARACHI – First total lunar eclipse of 2025 will take place on March 14 (Friday), said Pakistan Meteorological Department in a statement.

PMD said the “Blood Moon” will be visible from Europe, much of Asia, much of Australia, much of Africa, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic and Antarctica.

However, the lunar eclipse, which is called Chand Grahan in Urdu, will not be visible in Pakistan. It means people in Pakistan will not be able to witness the event.

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 Time

PMD said penumbral eclipse will begin at 08:57 Pakistan Standard Time while partial eclipse will occure at 10:10 before it reaches total eclipse at 11:26 and maximum eclipse at 11:59.

It said the total Lunar eclipse will end at 12:31 while the partial eclipse ends at 13:48 and penumbral eclipse at 15:00.

According to NASA, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it appears red-orange. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 13 March – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 280.15 281.85
Euro 303.75 306.5
UK Pound Sterling 361 364.5
U.A.E Dirham 76.25 76.6
Saudi Riyal 74.45 75
Australian Dollar 176.25 178.5
Bahrain Dinar 740.3 748.3
Canadian Dollar 195.6 198
China Yuan 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar 35.65 36
Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen 1.91 1.97
Kuwaiti Dinar 902.5 912
Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal 724.5 733
Qatari Riyal 76.18 76.88
Singapore Dollar 209.35 211.35
Swedish Krona 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc 311.62 314.37
Thai Baht 8.17 8.32
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Mar-2025/per-tola-gold-rates-in-pakistan-today-12-march-2025  

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search