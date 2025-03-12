Son kills mother, injures brother over property dispute in Lahore

LAHORE – A son killed his mother and severely injured his brother over a property dispute in a tragic incident in Sundar police precinct.

According to police, the accused, Ali Hussain, attacked his mother Rizwana Bibi and brother with a knife. Both were rushed to the hospital, where Rizwana Bibi succumbed to her injuries, while the brother remains under treatment.

An FIR has been registered, stating that the attack was driven by greed for property. Ali Hussain fled the scene, and police are conducting raids to arrest him.